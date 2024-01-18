Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 88.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of NBCC India opened at 89.72 and closed at 89.99. The highest price reached during the day was 91.7, while the lowest price was 87. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 15,849.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 94.37, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,881,087.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹88, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹88.05

The current stock price of NBCC India is 88, with a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.06. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06% or 0.05 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

18 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹89.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,881,087. The closing price for the stock was 89.99.

