NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India shares plunge in trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of NBCC India opened at ₹89.72 and closed at ₹89.99. The highest price reached during the day was ₹91.7, while the lowest price was ₹87. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹15,849.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹94.37, and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,881,087.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of NBCC India is ₹88, with a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.06. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06% or 0.05 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,881,087. The closing price for the stock was ₹89.99.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!