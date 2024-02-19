NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹138.4, reached a high of ₹144.1 and a low of ₹133.55 before closing at ₹137.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,228.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India was ₹176.5 and the low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,930,996 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST
