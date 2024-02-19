Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 137.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.6 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 138.4, reached a high of 144.1 and a low of 133.55 before closing at 137.25. The market capitalization stood at 24,228.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India was 176.5 and the low was 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,930,996 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹137.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 4,930,996 and the closing price was 137.25.

