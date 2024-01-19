Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 88.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.1 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at 88 and closed at 88.05. The stock reached a high of 89.55 and a low of 84.61. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 15,678.0 crore. The 52-week high is 94.37, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 2,631,425 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹88.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a total volume of 2,631,425 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 88.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.