NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
NBCC India stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 82.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.38 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 83.05 and closed at 82.9. The highest price reached during the day was 83.6, while the lowest was 82. The market capitalization of NBCC India stands at 14,828.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 85.93 and 30.96, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for NBCC India was 1,180,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹82.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a volume of 1,180,892 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 82.9.

