NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 134.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 136.95 and closed at 134.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 141.3, while the low was 134.85. The market capitalization stood at 25,434.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 176.5, and the 52-week low was 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,316,304 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹134.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India on BSE had a trading volume of 1,316,304 shares with a closing price of 134.6.

