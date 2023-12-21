Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 75.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.41 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 82.98 and closed at 82.38 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 82.98 and a low of 73.24 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of 13,554.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 85.93 and 30.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,696 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of 72.55 and a high of 77.05 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹75.41, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹75.3

NBCC India stock is currently trading at a price of 75.41. The stock has experienced a small increase of 0.15% with a net change of 0.11.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.05%
3 Months20.49%
6 Months84.46%
YTD94.2%
1 Year81.13%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹75.3, down -8.59% from yesterday's ₹82.38

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 75.3, with a percent change of -8.59 and a net change of -7.08. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to further analyze the reasons behind this decrease and consider the potential impact on their investment.

21 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹82.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,585,696. The closing price of the stock was 82.38.

