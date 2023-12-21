NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees bullish trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹82.98 and closed at ₹82.38 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹82.98 and a low of ₹73.24 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹13,554.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹85.93 and ₹30.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,696 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of ₹72.55 and a high of ₹77.05 on the current day.
NBCC India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹75.41. The stock has experienced a small increase of 0.15% with a net change of 0.11.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.05%
|3 Months
|20.49%
|6 Months
|84.46%
|YTD
|94.2%
|1 Year
|81.13%
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹75.3, with a percent change of -8.59 and a net change of -7.08. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to further analyze the reasons behind this decrease and consider the potential impact on their investment.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,585,696. The closing price of the stock was ₹82.38.
