NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees bullish trading today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹82.98 and closed at ₹82.38 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹82.98 and a low of ₹73.24 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹13,554.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹85.93 and ₹30.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,696 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.