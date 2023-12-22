Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.96 %. The stock closed at 75.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.28 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 73.9 and closed at 75.3. The stock reached a high of 78.6 and a low of 72.55. The company's market capitalization is 14,090.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 85.93, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,068 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹78.28, up 3.96% from yesterday's ₹75.3

The current stock price of NBCC India is 78.28, which represents a percent change of 3.96. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.96% from its previous price. The net change is 2.98, which means that the stock has increased by 2.98 in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹75.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,116,068. The closing price for the stock was 75.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.