Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 4.09 %. The stock closed at 139.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India's stock opened at 144.6 and closed at 142.55. The high for the day was 145.6, and the low was 138.1. The market capitalization stood at 25074.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 176.5, and the low was 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 840,806 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹145, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹139.3

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 145, with a percent change of 4.09 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹142.55 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 840,806 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 142.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!