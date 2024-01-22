NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Surges in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹96.08 and closed at ₹94.51 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹103.8 and a low of ₹95.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹18,318.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹95.93 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 5,834,967 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range The NBCC India stock reached a low price of ₹95.2 and a high price of ₹103.8 on the current day.

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹101.77, up 7.68% from yesterday's ₹94.51 The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹101.77 with a percent change of 7.68 and a net change of 7.26. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company and may consider buying or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IRCON International 267.15 39.5 17.35 230.85 50.15 25125.88 KEC International 617.0 -7.8 -1.25 739.0 437.95 15862.35 NBCC India 101.77 7.26 7.68 95.93 30.96 18318.6 Swan Energy 604.4 18.7 3.19 591.25 193.0 15951.14 Sobha 1480.0 26.95 1.85 1552.3 412.4 14037.19

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.45% 3 Months 25.93% 6 Months 128.38% YTD 15.94% 1 Year 146.54%

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹94.51 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of NBCC India shares on the BSE was 5,834,967 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹94.51.