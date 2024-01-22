 NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Surges in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Surges in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 7.68 %. The stock closed at 94.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.77 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 96.08 and closed at 94.51 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 103.8 and a low of 95.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at 18,318.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 95.93 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 5,834,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The NBCC India stock reached a low price of 95.2 and a high price of 103.8 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08:03 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹101.77, up 7.68% from yesterday's ₹94.51

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 101.77 with a percent change of 7.68 and a net change of 7.26. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company and may consider buying or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31:43 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRCON International267.1539.517.35230.8550.1525125.88
KEC International617.0-7.8-1.25739.0437.9515862.35
NBCC India101.777.267.6895.9330.9618318.6
Swan Energy604.418.73.19591.25193.015951.14
Sobha1480.026.951.851552.3412.414037.19
22 Jan 2024, 10:20:50 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:15:02 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:56:31 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:39 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:26 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.45%
3 Months25.93%
6 Months128.38%
YTD15.94%
1 Year146.54%
22 Jan 2024, 09:22:50 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:07:24 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹94.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NBCC India shares on the BSE was 5,834,967 shares. The closing price for the shares was 94.51.

