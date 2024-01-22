NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Surges in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹96.08 and closed at ₹94.51 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹103.8 and a low of ₹95.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹18,318.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹95.93 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 5,834,967 shares.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹101.77 with a percent change of 7.68 and a net change of 7.26. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company and may consider buying or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRCON International
|267.15
|39.5
|17.35
|230.85
|50.15
|25125.88
|KEC International
|617.0
|-7.8
|-1.25
|739.0
|437.95
|15862.35
|NBCC India
|101.77
|7.26
|7.68
|95.93
|30.96
|18318.6
|Swan Energy
|604.4
|18.7
|3.19
|591.25
|193.0
|15951.14
|Sobha
|1480.0
|26.95
|1.85
|1552.3
|412.4
|14037.19
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.45%
|3 Months
|25.93%
|6 Months
|128.38%
|YTD
|15.94%
|1 Year
|146.54%
