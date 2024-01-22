NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Surges in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹96.08 and closed at ₹94.51 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹103.8 and a low of ₹95.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is currently at ₹18,318.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹95.93 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 5,834,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.