NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Gains in Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹104.44 and closed at ₹101.77. The stock had a high of ₹104.44 and a low of ₹104.44. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹18,799.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹95.93, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 33,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.