NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Gains in Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹104.44 and closed at ₹101.77. The stock had a high of ₹104.44 and a low of ₹104.44. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹18,799.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹95.93, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 33,110 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|963.0
|-14.3
|-1.46
|1015.45
|437.4
|22226.04
|IRCON International
|238.3
|-28.85
|-10.8
|230.85
|50.15
|22412.49
|NBCC India
|105.4
|3.63
|3.57
|95.93
|30.96
|18972.0
|KEC International
|626.9
|10.35
|1.68
|739.0
|437.95
|16116.87
|Swan Energy
|590.0
|-14.4
|-2.38
|591.25
|193.0
|15571.1
NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of NBCC India stock is ₹101.56 and the high price is ₹109.58.
NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹104.1, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹101.77
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹104.1, with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 2.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.29% or 2.33 points.
NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|967.8
|-9.5
|-0.97
|1015.45
|437.4
|22336.82
|IRCON International
|237.4
|-29.75
|-11.14
|230.85
|50.15
|22327.84
|NBCC India
|101.96
|0.19
|0.19
|95.93
|30.96
|18352.8
|KEC International
|624.95
|8.4
|1.36
|739.0
|437.95
|16066.74
|Swan Energy
|587.45
|-16.95
|-2.8
|591.25
|193.0
|15503.8
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹102.12, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹101.77
The stock price of NBCC India is currently at ₹102.12 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Click here for NBCC India Profit Loss
NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of NBCC India reached a low price of ₹102.71 and a high price of ₹109.58 on the current day.
NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹104.9, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹101.77
The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 3.08% and the net change is 3.13. The current stock price is ₹104.9.
NBCC India Live Updates
NBCC INDIA
NBCC INDIA
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.9%
|3 Months
|36.01%
|6 Months
|145.77%
|YTD
|24.77%
|1 Year
|167.76%
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹101.77 on last trading day
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 33,110 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹101.77.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!