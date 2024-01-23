Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 101.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.1 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 104.44 and closed at 101.77. The stock had a high of 104.44 and a low of 104.44. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 18,799.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 95.93, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 33,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises963.0-14.3-1.461015.45437.422226.04
IRCON International238.3-28.85-10.8230.8550.1522412.49
NBCC India105.43.633.5795.9330.9618972.0
KEC International626.910.351.68739.0437.9516116.87
Swan Energy590.0-14.4-2.38591.25193.015571.1
23 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NBCC India stock is 101.56 and the high price is 109.58.

23 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹104.1, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹101.77

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 104.1, with a percent change of 2.29 and a net change of 2.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.29% or 2.33 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises967.8-9.5-0.971015.45437.422336.82
IRCON International237.4-29.75-11.14230.8550.1522327.84
NBCC India101.960.190.1995.9330.9618352.8
KEC International624.958.41.36739.0437.9516066.74
Swan Energy587.45-16.95-2.8591.25193.015503.8
23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹102.12, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹101.77

The stock price of NBCC India is currently at 102.12 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

Click here for NBCC India Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NBCC India reached a low price of 102.71 and a high price of 109.58 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹104.9, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹101.77

The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 3.08% and the net change is 3.13. The current stock price is 104.9.

23 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.9%
3 Months36.01%
6 Months145.77%
YTD24.77%
1 Year167.76%
23 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹101.77 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 33,110 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 101.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.