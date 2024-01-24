NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹104.44 and closed at ₹101.77 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹109.58 and a low of ₹97 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹17,787.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹95.93 and ₹30.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,939,444 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
24 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST
