NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.9 %. The stock closed at 101.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.82 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 104.44 and closed at 101.77 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 109.58 and a low of 97 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 17,787.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 95.93 and 30.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,939,444 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹101.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 12,939,444 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 101.77.

