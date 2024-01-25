NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India shares surge on positive trading day

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹99.79 and closed at ₹98.82. The stock reached a high of ₹105.9 and a low of ₹96.48. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹18,945.0 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹95.93, while the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 8,594,422 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹105.8, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and the net change in price is 0.55.
