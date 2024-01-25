Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 105.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 99.79 and closed at 98.82. The stock reached a high of 105.9 and a low of 96.48. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 18,945.0 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 95.93, while the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 8,594,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹105.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹105.25

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 105.8, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and the net change in price is 0.55.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹98.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a trading volume of 8,594,422 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 98.82.

