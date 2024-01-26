NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹106.42 and closed at ₹105.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹119.42 and a low of ₹104.63 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹20,653.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹95.93 and ₹30.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 17,106,722 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|31.54%
|3 Months
|60.58%
|6 Months
|167.68%
|YTD
|40.65%
|1 Year
|209.16%
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹114.74 with a percent change of 9.02. This means that the stock has increased by 9.02% from its previous value. The net change is 9.49, indicating that the stock has gained 9.49 points. Overall, this suggests that NBCC India stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 17,106,722 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹105.25.
