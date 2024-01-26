Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 9.02 %. The stock closed at 105.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.74 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 106.42 and closed at 105.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 119.42 and a low of 104.63 during the day. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 20,653.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 95.93 and 30.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 17,106,722 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week31.54%
3 Months60.58%
6 Months167.68%
YTD40.65%
1 Year209.16%
26 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹114.74, up 9.02% from yesterday's ₹105.25

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 114.74 with a percent change of 9.02. This means that the stock has increased by 9.02% from its previous value. The net change is 9.49, indicating that the stock has gained 9.49 points. Overall, this suggests that NBCC India stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹105.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 17,106,722 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 105.25.

