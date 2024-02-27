NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock dips as trading turns negative

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹144.3 and closed at ₹143.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹144.5, while the low was ₹138.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹25,155.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,625,369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹139.75 with a percent change of -2.55 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,625,369. The closing price for the stock was ₹143.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!