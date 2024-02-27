Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock dips as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 143.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 144.3 and closed at 143.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 144.5, while the low was 138.6. The market capitalization stands at 25,155.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1,625,369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹139.75, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹143.4

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 139.75 with a percent change of -2.55 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹143.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,625,369. The closing price for the stock was 143.4.

