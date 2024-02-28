NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹139.95, closed at ₹139.75, with a high of ₹140.95 and a low of ₹137.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,894.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹176.5 and ₹30.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,051,948 shares traded.
28 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
