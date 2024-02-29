Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -4.3 %. The stock closed at 138.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.35 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 138.35, reached a high of 139.15, and a low of 131.5 before closing at 138.3. The market capitalization of NBCC India is at 23823.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 773,232 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹138.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India on the BSE had a volume of 773,232 shares with a closing price of 138.3.

