NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹106.42 and closed at ₹105.25 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the trading day was ₹119.42, while the lowest price was ₹104.63. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹20,653.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹119.42, and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,106,722 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
