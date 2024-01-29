Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 9.02 %. The stock closed at 105.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.74 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 106.42 and closed at 105.25 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the trading day was 119.42, while the lowest price was 104.63. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 20,653.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 119.42, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,106,722 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India closed at ₹105.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 17,106,722. The closing price for the day was 105.25 per share.

