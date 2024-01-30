NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees positive trading day

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹117.49 and closed at ₹114.74. The stock's high for the day was ₹128.5, while the low was ₹117.03. The company's market capitalization is ₹22,852.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹119.42, and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,549,884 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 10.65% to ₹126.96. This represents a net change of 12.22.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|34.32%
|3 Months
|68.67%
|6 Months
|175.19%
|YTD
|55.73%
|1 Year
|255.74%
The current data shows that the stock price of NBCC India has increased by 10.65%, resulting in a net change of 12.22. The stock is currently priced at ₹126.96.
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 12,549,884 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹114.74.
