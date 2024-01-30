Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 10.65 %. The stock closed at 114.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.96 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 117.49 and closed at 114.74. The stock's high for the day was 128.5, while the low was 117.03. The company's market capitalization is 22,852.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 119.42, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,549,884 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week34.32%
3 Months68.67%
6 Months175.19%
YTD55.73%
1 Year255.74%
30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹114.74 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 12,549,884 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 114.74.

