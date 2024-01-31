 NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Shares Dip as Trading Turns Bearish | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Shares Dip as Trading Turns Bearish

4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 127.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.25 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 132.16 and closed at 126.96. The high for the day was 136.2, while the low was 123.61. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 22,888.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.5, and the 52-week low is 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 6,625,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:02:38 AM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹126.25, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹127.16

As of the current data, NBCC India stock is priced at 126.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.91, suggesting a decrease of 0.91 rupees.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38:43 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Brigade Enterprises1029.4543.04.361065.15443.7523759.71
IRCON International232.2-2.55-1.09280.950.1521838.77
NBCC India127.02-0.14-0.11136.230.9622863.6
KEC International660.031.955.09739.0437.9516967.83
Swan Energy619.35-1.2-0.19631.6193.016345.7
31 Jan 2024, 10:30:48 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹127.19, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹127.16

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 127.19, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and the net change is positive at 0.03. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small increase in value.

Click here for NBCC India Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:23:08 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for NBCC India stock today was 124.61, while the high price reached 130.49.

31 Jan 2024, 09:53:33 AM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹128.33, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹127.16

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 128.33 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 1.17. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. The stock is currently trading at a relatively stable level.

31 Jan 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:34:28 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.86%
3 Months73.9%
6 Months179.54%
YTD55.79%
1 Year254.39%
31 Jan 2024, 09:09:37 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹126.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a total volume of 6,625,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 126.96.

