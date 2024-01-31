NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Shares Dip as Trading Turns Bearish

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹132.16 and closed at ₹126.96. The high for the day was ₹136.2, while the low was ₹123.61. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹22,888.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.5, and the 52-week low is ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 6,625,413 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, NBCC India stock is priced at ₹126.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.91, suggesting a decrease of 0.91 rupees.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Brigade Enterprises
|1029.45
|43.0
|4.36
|1065.15
|443.75
|23759.71
|IRCON International
|232.2
|-2.55
|-1.09
|280.9
|50.15
|21838.77
|NBCC India
|127.02
|-0.14
|-0.11
|136.2
|30.96
|22863.6
|KEC International
|660.0
|31.95
|5.09
|739.0
|437.95
|16967.83
|Swan Energy
|619.35
|-1.2
|-0.19
|631.6
|193.0
|16345.7
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹127.19, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and the net change is positive at 0.03. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small increase in value.
The low price for NBCC India stock today was ₹124.61, while the high price reached ₹130.49.
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹128.33 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 1.17. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. The stock is currently trading at a relatively stable level.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.86%
|3 Months
|73.9%
|6 Months
|179.54%
|YTD
|55.79%
|1 Year
|254.39%
On the last day of trading, NBCC India had a total volume of 6,625,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹126.96.
