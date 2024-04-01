NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹114.75 and closed at ₹113.5. The high for the day was ₹119.15, while the low was ₹114.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,429.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹176.5, and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 2,175,949 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India closed today at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05
Today, NBCC India stock closed at ₹125, showing a 5% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹119.05. The net change in price was ₹5.95.
NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|61.39
|2.88
|4.92
|71.95
|22.56
|37073.42
|Brigade Enterprises
|956.2
|20.55
|2.2
|1107.65
|446.0
|22069.1
|NBCC India
|125.0
|5.95
|5.0
|176.5
|30.96
|22500.0
|Swan Energy
|673.6
|4.35
|0.65
|782.55
|193.0
|17777.45
|IRCON International
|227.25
|8.35
|3.81
|280.9
|52.2
|21373.22
NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range
NBCC India stock had a low price of ₹120.5 and a high price of ₹125 on the current trading day.
NBCC (India) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
NBCC (India) Ltd stock's 52-week low price was ₹34.60, while the 52-week high price was ₹176.85. The stock experienced a significant fluctuation in its price range over the past year.
NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|115.46
|10 Days
|113.57
|20 Days
|120.19
|50 Days
|126.27
|100 Days
|101.72
|300 Days
|75.74
NBCC India Live Updates
NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹124.3, up 4.41% from yesterday's ₹119.05
NBCC India stock is currently trading at ₹124.3 with a percent change of 4.41% and a net change of 5.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
NBCC India Live Updates
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹122.75, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹119.05
The stock price of NBCC India is currently at ₹122.75, with a percent change of 3.11 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.73%
|3 Months
|41.09%
|6 Months
|104.47%
|YTD
|45.8%
|1 Year
|237.3%
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹119.05, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹113.5
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹119.05, with a percent change of 4.89% and a net change of 5.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 4.89%. Investors may view this as a bullish signal for NBCC India stock.
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹113.5 on last trading day
On the last day for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume traded was 2,175,949 shares with a closing price of ₹113.5.
