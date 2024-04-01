Active Stocks
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

12 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 119.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 114.75 and closed at 113.5. The high for the day was 119.15, while the low was 114.5. The market capitalization stood at 21,429.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 176.5, and the 52-week low was 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 2,175,949 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:34:11 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India closed today at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

Today, NBCC India stock closed at 125, showing a 5% increase from yesterday's closing price of 119.05. The net change in price was 5.95.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15:36 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers61.392.884.9271.9522.5637073.42
Brigade Enterprises956.220.552.21107.65446.022069.1
NBCC India125.05.955.0176.530.9622500.0
Swan Energy673.64.350.65782.55193.017777.45
IRCON International227.258.353.81280.952.221373.22
01 Apr 2024, 05:32:41 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock had a low price of 120.5 and a high price of 125 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:16:23 PM IST

NBCC (India) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

NBCC (India) Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 34.60, while the 52-week high price was 176.85. The stock experienced a significant fluctuation in its price range over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:03:00 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 125, with a 5% increase in value. The net change is 5.95, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32:15 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers61.533.025.1671.9522.5637157.97
Brigade Enterprises953.517.851.911107.65446.022006.78
NBCC India125.05.955.0176.530.9622500.0
Swan Energy676.06.751.01782.55193.017840.79
IRCON International225.36.42.92280.952.221189.82
01 Apr 2024, 02:23:06 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 125, with a 5% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 5.95.

01 Apr 2024, 02:12:39 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of 120.5 and a high of 125 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:11 PM IST

NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:48 PM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 125, with a percent change of 5% and a net change of 5.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5% from its previous price, resulting in a net change of 5.95.

01 Apr 2024, 01:30:03 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days115.46
10 Days113.57
20 Days120.19
50 Days126.27
100 Days101.72
300 Days75.74
01 Apr 2024, 01:11:17 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's low price today was 120.5 and the high price was 125.

01 Apr 2024, 01:02:11 PM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 125, with a percent change of 5% and a net change of 5.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:51:07 PM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:31:08 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers60.461.953.3371.9522.5636511.79
Brigade Enterprises957.0521.42.291107.65446.022088.71
NBCC India125.05.955.0176.530.9622500.0
Swan Energy672.22.950.44782.55193.017740.5
IRCON International224.96.02.74280.952.221152.2
01 Apr 2024, 12:20:04 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 125, with a 5% increase in value. The net change is 5.95 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in value.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13:44 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NBCC India stock reached a low price of 120.5 and a high price of 125.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51:06 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1112
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
01 Apr 2024, 11:42:18 AM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 125, with a percent change of 5% and a net change of 5.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5% from the previous trading period, with a net increase of 5.95 points.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31:40 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers60.41.893.2371.9522.5636475.56
Brigade Enterprises963.027.352.921107.65446.022226.04
NBCC India125.05.955.0176.530.9622500.0
Swan Energy673.03.750.56782.55193.017761.61
IRCON International224.85.92.7280.952.221142.79
01 Apr 2024, 11:13:53 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of 120.5 and a high of 125 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:04:20 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 125, with a 5% increase in value. The net change is 5.95.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers60.792.283.971.9522.5636711.08
Brigade Enterprises961.0525.42.711107.65446.022181.03
NBCC India125.05.955.0176.530.9622500.0
Swan Energy672.93.650.55782.55193.017758.97
IRCON International224.25.32.42280.952.221086.36
01 Apr 2024, 10:20:50 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹124.3, up 4.41% from yesterday's ₹119.05

NBCC India stock is currently trading at 124.3 with a percent change of 4.41% and a net change of 5.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12:02 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NBCC India reached a low of 120.5 and a high of 123.4 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:52:50 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:41:37 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹122.75, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹119.05

The stock price of NBCC India is currently at 122.75, with a percent change of 3.11 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31:56 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.73%
3 Months41.09%
6 Months104.47%
YTD45.8%
1 Year237.3%
01 Apr 2024, 09:01:39 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹119.05, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹113.5

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 119.05, with a percent change of 4.89% and a net change of 5.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 4.89%. Investors may view this as a bullish signal for NBCC India stock.

01 Apr 2024, 08:04:26 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹113.5 on last trading day

On the last day for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume traded was 2,175,949 shares with a closing price of 113.5.

