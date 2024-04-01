NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 125, up 5% from yesterday's 119.05

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹114.75 and closed at ₹113.5. The high for the day was ₹119.15, while the low was ₹114.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,429.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹176.5, and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 2,175,949 shares traded.
Today, NBCC India stock closed at ₹125, showing a 5% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹119.05. The net change in price was ₹5.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|61.39
|2.88
|4.92
|71.95
|22.56
|37073.42
|Brigade Enterprises
|956.2
|20.55
|2.2
|1107.65
|446.0
|22069.1
|NBCC India
|125.0
|5.95
|5.0
|176.5
|30.96
|22500.0
|Swan Energy
|673.6
|4.35
|0.65
|782.55
|193.0
|17777.45
|IRCON International
|227.25
|8.35
|3.81
|280.9
|52.2
|21373.22
NBCC (India) Ltd stock's 52-week low price was ₹34.60, while the 52-week high price was ₹176.85. The stock experienced a significant fluctuation in its price range over the past year.
NBCC India stock is currently priced at ₹125, with a 5% increase in value. The net change is 5.95, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|115.46
|10 Days
|113.57
|20 Days
|120.19
|50 Days
|126.27
|100 Days
|101.72
|300 Days
|75.74
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.73%
|3 Months
|41.09%
|6 Months
|104.47%
|YTD
|45.8%
|1 Year
|237.3%
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹119.05, with a percent change of 4.89% and a net change of 5.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 4.89%. Investors may view this as a bullish signal for NBCC India stock.
On the last day for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume traded was 2,175,949 shares with a closing price of ₹113.5.
