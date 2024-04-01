NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at ₹ 125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹ 119.05

NBCC India stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 119.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.