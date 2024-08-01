NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹185.75 and closed at ₹184.55. The stock reached a high of ₹186.35 and a low of ₹180.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,598.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India was ₹198.25 and the 52-week low was ₹43.21. The BSE volume for the day was 2,147,814 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 27.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.35 & ₹180.25 yesterday to end at ₹181.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend