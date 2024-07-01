NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹159, closed at ₹158.15, with a high of ₹159.7 and a low of ₹155.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹28269.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 608155 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.19
|Support 1
|155.15
|Resistance 2
|161.44
|Support 2
|153.36
|Resistance 3
|163.23
|Support 3
|151.11
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 16.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 608 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.7 & ₹155.65 yesterday to end at ₹158.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend