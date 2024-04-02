NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock on the rise today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹120.85 and closed at ₹119.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹125, while the lowest was ₹120.5. The market capitalization of NBCC India was ₹22,500.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,123,981 shares.
NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|63.35
|1.96
|3.19
|71.95
|22.56
|38257.07
|Brigade Enterprises
|961.25
|5.05
|0.53
|1107.65
|446.0
|22185.65
|NBCC India
|127.45
|2.45
|1.96
|176.5
|30.96
|22941.0
|Swan Energy
|669.05
|-4.55
|-0.68
|782.55
|193.0
|17657.37
|IRCON International
|233.4
|6.15
|2.71
|280.9
|52.2
|21951.64
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹126.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹125
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹126.95, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of ₹125.20 and a high of ₹131.25 on the current day.
NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹126.65, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹125
The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹126.65, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹125.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹125
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹125.75 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹126.5, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹125
NBCC India stock is currently priced at ₹126.5 with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹129.1, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹125
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹129.1, with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 4.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.71%
|3 Months
|48.88%
|6 Months
|113.33%
|YTD
|53.03%
|1 Year
|252.05%
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05
The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is ₹125, with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹5.95.
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹119.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,123,981 shares with a closing price of ₹119.05.
