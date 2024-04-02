Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock on the rise today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 12:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 125 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.95 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 120.85 and closed at 119.05. The highest price reached during the day was 125, while the lowest was 120.5. The market capitalization of NBCC India was 22,500.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 176.5 and the 52-week low was 30.96. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,123,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers63.351.963.1971.9522.5638257.07
Brigade Enterprises961.255.050.531107.65446.022185.65
NBCC India127.452.451.96176.530.9622941.0
Swan Energy669.05-4.55-0.68782.55193.017657.37
IRCON International233.46.152.71280.952.221951.64
02 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹126.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 126.95, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for NBCC India News

02 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of 125.20 and a high of 131.25 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:42 AM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹126.65, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data for NBCC India stock shows that the price is 126.65, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The NBCC India stock's low price for the day was 125.2 and the high price was 131.25.

02 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹125.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 125.75 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:24 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹126.5, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹125

NBCC India stock is currently priced at 126.5 with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 126.6 and a high of 131.25.

02 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹129.1, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹125

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 129.1, with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 4.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.71%
3 Months48.88%
6 Months113.33%
YTD53.03%
1 Year252.05%
02 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹125, up 5% from yesterday's ₹119.05

The current data of NBCC India stock shows that the price is 125, with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.95.

02 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹119.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,123,981 shares with a closing price of 119.05.

