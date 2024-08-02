NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹182.75 and closed at ₹181.10. The stock reached a high of ₹185.15 and a low of ₹178.30. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,319.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India is ₹198.25 and the 52-week low is ₹43.21. The BSE volume for the day was 698,896 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.62
|Support 1
|176.63
|Resistance 2
|187.95
|Support 2
|173.97
|Resistance 3
|190.61
|Support 3
|169.64
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 27.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 698 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.15 & ₹178.3 yesterday to end at ₹179.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.