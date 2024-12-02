Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 98.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.2 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 98.55 and closed at 98.82, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 100.26 and a low of 96.51 during the day. With a market capitalization of 26,789.4 crore, NBCC India's 52-week high stands at 139.83, while the 52-week low is 42.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 967,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.92Support 197.04
Resistance 2102.59Support 294.83
Resistance 3104.8Support 393.16
02 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 10.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
02 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8391 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 967 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹98.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.26 & 96.51 yesterday to end at 99.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.