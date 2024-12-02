NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹98.55 and closed at ₹98.82, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹100.26 and a low of ₹96.51 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹26,789.4 crore, NBCC India's 52-week high stands at ₹139.83, while the 52-week low is ₹42.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 967,947 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.92
|Support 1
|97.04
|Resistance 2
|102.59
|Support 2
|94.83
|Resistance 3
|104.8
|Support 3
|93.16
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 10.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 967 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.26 & ₹96.51 yesterday to end at ₹99.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.