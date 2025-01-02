NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹92.99 and closed at ₹92.82, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹94.40 and a low of ₹92.06 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹25,096.5 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹52.67. The trading volume on the BSE was 247,691 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹92.76. Over the past year, however, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant increase of 72.98%, reaching ₹92.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|-16.95%
|6 Months
|-17.51%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|72.98%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.16
|Support 1
|91.85
|Resistance 2
|95.48
|Support 2
|90.86
|Resistance 3
|96.47
|Support 3
|89.54
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 18.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8019 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹92.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹94.4 & ₹92.06 yesterday to end at ₹92.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend