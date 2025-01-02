Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 92.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.94 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 92.99 and closed at 92.82, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 94.40 and a low of 92.06 during the session. With a market capitalization of 25,096.5 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 52.67. The trading volume on the BSE was 247,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 0.19%, currently trading at 92.76. Over the past year, however, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant increase of 72.98%, reaching 92.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months-16.95%
6 Months-17.51%
YTD0.0%
1 Year72.98%
02 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 194.16Support 191.85
Resistance 295.48Support 290.86
Resistance 396.47Support 389.54
02 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 18.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8019 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹92.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 94.4 & 92.06 yesterday to end at 92.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

