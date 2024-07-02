Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 157.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.55 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 157, closed at 157.05, with a high of 160.45 and a low of 155.8. The market capitalization stood at 28179.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 176.5 and the 52-week low was 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1448867 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 157.30. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have gained 295.45% to reach 157.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.93%
3 Months16.86%
6 Months91.33%
YTD92.03%
1 Year295.45%
02 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.27Support 1154.59
Resistance 2162.22Support 2152.86
Resistance 3163.95Support 3149.91
02 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 16.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36635 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1448 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹157.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 160.45 & 155.8 yesterday to end at 157.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

