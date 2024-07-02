NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹157, closed at ₹157.05, with a high of ₹160.45 and a low of ₹155.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹28179.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1448867 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹157.30. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have gained 295.45% to reach ₹157.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.93%
|3 Months
|16.86%
|6 Months
|91.33%
|YTD
|92.03%
|1 Year
|295.45%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.27
|Support 1
|154.59
|Resistance 2
|162.22
|Support 2
|152.86
|Resistance 3
|163.95
|Support 3
|149.91
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 16.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1448 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.45 & ₹155.8 yesterday to end at ₹157.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend