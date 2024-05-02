NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 138.65, down -0.72% from yesterday's 139.65

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹143.3 and closed at ₹142.3. The high for the day was ₹143.45 and the low was ₹139.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹25137.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1911057 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹137.1 and a high of ₹141.75 on the current trading day.
NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹138.65 - a 0.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 141.25 , 143.85 , 145.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 136.6 , 134.55 , 131.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
NBCC India share price is at ₹139 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.13 and ₹142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|132.67
|10 Days
|130.95
|20 Days
|128.76
|50 Days
|128.61
|100 Days
|112.58
|300 Days
|84.32
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 25.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India share price is at ₹140.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.13 and ₹142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between ₹137.1 (low) and ₹141.75 (high) on the current day.
NBCC India share price is at ₹140.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.13 and ₹142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 141.35 and 138.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 138.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.35.
NBCC India share price is at ₹139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.13 and ₹142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, NBCC India's stock price rose by 0.72% to reach ₹140.65, while its peers are showing a mixed performance. L&T Technology Services and Brigade Enterprises are declining, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers and IRCON International are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.25% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4633.5
|-4.5
|-0.1
|5884.95
|3670.0
|48999.56
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|70.16
|2.19
|3.22
|73.0
|24.97
|42369.62
|NBCC India
|140.65
|1.0
|0.72
|176.5
|38.1
|25317.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1030.8
|-0.2
|-0.02
|1107.65
|497.1
|23790.86
|IRCON International
|252.0
|1.5
|0.6
|280.9
|74.98
|23701.0
The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 21.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹140.15, down by 0.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable increase, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate a further decrease in prices.
NBCC India touched a high of 141.3 & a low of 138.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.35
|Support 1
|138.8
|Resistance 2
|142.6
|Support 2
|137.5
|Resistance 3
|143.9
|Support 3
|136.25
Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach ₹139.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. L&T Technology Services is declining, while IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4634.9
|-3.1
|-0.07
|5884.95
|3670.0
|49014.36
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|70.16
|2.19
|3.22
|73.0
|24.97
|42369.62
|NBCC India
|139.7
|0.05
|0.04
|176.5
|38.1
|25146.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1031.4
|0.4
|0.04
|1107.65
|497.1
|23804.71
|IRCON International
|252.7
|2.2
|0.88
|280.9
|74.98
|23766.83
NBCC India share price is at ₹139.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.13 and ₹142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹140.35. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant gain of 255.60%, reaching ₹140.35. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.1%
|3 Months
|5.06%
|6 Months
|113.03%
|YTD
|71.37%
|1 Year
|255.6%
The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.38
|Support 1
|138.13
|Resistance 2
|145.02
|Support 2
|136.52
|Resistance 3
|146.63
|Support 3
|133.88
The trading volume yesterday was 10.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1911 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹143.45 & ₹139.05 yesterday to end at ₹142.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
