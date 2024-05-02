Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 138.65, down -0.72% from yesterday's 139.65

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 05:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 139.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.65 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 143.3 and closed at 142.3. The high for the day was 143.45 and the low was 139.05. The market capitalization stood at 25137.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1911057 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock reached a low of 137.1 and a high of 141.75 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India closed today at ₹138.65, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹139.65

NBCC India share price closed the day at 138.65 - a 0.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 141.25 , 143.85 , 145.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 136.6 , 134.55 , 131.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India trading at ₹139, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹139.65

NBCC India share price is at 139 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.13 and 142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST NBCC India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 25.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹140.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹139.65

NBCC India share price is at 140.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.13 and 142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock's price fluctuated between 137.1 (low) and 141.75 (high) on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST NBCC India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹140.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹139.65

NBCC India share price is at 140.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.13 and 142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST NBCC India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 141.35 and 138.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 138.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹139.75, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹139.65

NBCC India share price is at 139.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.13 and 142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 24.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price rose by 0.72% to reach 140.65, while its peers are showing a mixed performance. L&T Technology Services and Brigade Enterprises are declining, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers and IRCON International are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.25% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4633.5-4.5-0.15884.953670.048999.56
IRB Infrastructure Developers70.162.193.2273.024.9742369.62
NBCC India140.651.00.72176.538.125317.0
Brigade Enterprises1030.8-0.2-0.021107.65497.123790.86
IRCON International252.01.50.6280.974.9823701.0
02 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.73% lower than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 21.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at 140.15, down by 0.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable increase, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate a further decrease in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India touched a high of 141.3 & a low of 138.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

02 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach 139.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. L&T Technology Services is declining, while IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.

02 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹139.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹139.65

NBCC India share price is at 139.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.13 and 142.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 140.35. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a significant gain of 255.60%, reaching 140.35. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.

02 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.38Support 1138.13
Resistance 2145.02Support 2136.52
Resistance 3146.63Support 3133.88
02 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 24.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17785 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1911 k.

02 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹142.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 143.45 & 139.05 yesterday to end at 142.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

