NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹196.6 and closed at ₹194.7, with a high of ₹198.35 and a low of ₹185. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹33,543 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹209.75 and a 52-week low of ₹49.06. The BSE volume for the day was 3,238,460 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 166.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 116 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.35 & ₹185 yesterday to end at ₹186.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend