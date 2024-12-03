NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹98 and closed at ₹99.2, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹98.8 and a low of ₹96.98 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹26,524.8 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹42.53. The BSE volume for the day was 385,116 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at ₹98.82. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have appreciated by 97.40%, reaching ₹98.82. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.67%
|3 Months
|-19.18%
|6 Months
|-2.18%
|YTD
|80.7%
|1 Year
|97.4%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.02
|Support 1
|97.28
|Resistance 2
|99.7
|Support 2
|96.22
|Resistance 3
|100.76
|Support 3
|95.54
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 11.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 385 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹98.8 & ₹96.98 yesterday to end at ₹98.34. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.