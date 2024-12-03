Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 99.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.34 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 98 and closed at 99.2, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 98.8 and a low of 96.98 during the session. With a market capitalization of 26,524.8 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 42.53. The BSE volume for the day was 385,116 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at 98.82. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have appreciated by 97.40%, reaching 98.82. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.67%
3 Months-19.18%
6 Months-2.18%
YTD80.7%
1 Year97.4%
03 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.02Support 197.28
Resistance 299.7Support 296.22
Resistance 3100.76Support 395.54
03 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 11.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8299 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 385 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹99.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 98.8 & 96.98 yesterday to end at 98.34. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

