NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 92.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.33 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 93.15 and closed slightly lower at 92.94. The stock reached a high of 94.5 and a low of 92.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 25,204.5 crore, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 52.67. The trading volume on the BSE was 260,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7910 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 260 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹92.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 94.5 & 92.3 yesterday to end at 93.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

