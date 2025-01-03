NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹93.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹92.94. The stock reached a high of ₹94.5 and a low of ₹92.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹25,204.5 crore, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹52.67. The trading volume on the BSE was 260,776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 260 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹94.5 & ₹92.3 yesterday to end at ₹93.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend