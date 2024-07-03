NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹157.1 and closed at ₹156.55. The high for the day was ₹163.3, while the low was ₹156.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,169.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹176.5 and ₹39 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 1,439,332 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1439 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹163.3 & ₹156.4 yesterday to end at ₹156.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend