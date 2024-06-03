Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.24 %. The stock closed at 142.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock price opened at 153.1 and closed at 142.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 155.9 and the low was 147.2. The market cap stood at 26,829.0 crore with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a low of 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,166,734 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock reached a low of 147.2 and a high of 155.9 on the current trading day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 241.08% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 12 AM has increased by 241.08% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 150.6, a 5.83% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement combined with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.38 and 148.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 148.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 151.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.77Support 1149.67
Resistance 2152.48Support 2148.28
Resistance 3153.87Support 3147.57
03 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days143.11
10 Days143.45
20 Days138.74
50 Days129.73
100 Days124.49
300 Days94.52
03 Jun 2024, 12:14 PM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India trading at ₹149.75, up 5.24% from yesterday's ₹142.3

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 145.27 & second resistance of 147.98 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 153.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:50 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 270.08% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded by 11 AM is 270.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at 149.15, up by 4.81%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:40 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 154.28 and 148.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 148.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.38Support 1148.43
Resistance 2153.07Support 2147.17
Resistance 3154.33Support 3145.48
03 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹142.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 155.9 & 147.2 yesterday to end at 142.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.