NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock price opened at ₹153.1 and closed at ₹142.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹155.9 and the low was ₹147.2. The market cap stood at ₹26,829.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a low of ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,166,734 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹147.2 and a high of ₹155.9 on the current trading day.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NBCC India traded by 12 AM has increased by 241.08% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹150.6, a 5.83% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement combined with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.38 and 148.43 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 148.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 151.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.77
|Support 1
|149.67
|Resistance 2
|152.48
|Support 2
|148.28
|Resistance 3
|153.87
|Support 3
|147.57
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|143.11
|10 Days
|143.45
|20 Days
|138.74
|50 Days
|129.73
|100 Days
|124.49
|300 Days
|94.52
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹145.27 & second resistance of ₹147.98 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹153.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded by 11 AM is 270.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹149.15, up by 4.81%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 154.28 and 148.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 148.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 154.28.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.9 & ₹147.2 yesterday to end at ₹142.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend