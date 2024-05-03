NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 138.85, up 0.14% from yesterday's 138.65

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹140.2 and closed at ₹139.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹141.75 and the low was ₹137.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹24957.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 771,956 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of ₹136.2 and a high of ₹141.6 on the current trading day.
NBCC India share price closed the day at ₹138.85 - a 0.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 141.47 , 144.43 , 147.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 135.77 , 133.03 , 130.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of NBCC India traded by 3 PM has increased by 297.28% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹138.85, up by 0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India share price is at ₹138.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.6 and ₹141.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|132.67
|10 Days
|130.95
|20 Days
|128.76
|50 Days
|128.61
|100 Days
|112.58
|300 Days
|84.54
The trading volume of NBCC India by 2 PM is 880.68% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹138.15, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Monitoring both the volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 138.57 and 137.42 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 137.42 and selling near hourly resistance at 138.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.67
|Support 1
|136.67
|Resistance 2
|139.43
|Support 2
|135.43
|Resistance 3
|140.67
|Support 3
|134.67
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 23.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India share price is at ₹137.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.6 and ₹141.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of NBCC India by 1 PM is 519.15% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹136.75, showing a decrease of -1.37%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price shift accompanied by a higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 138.93 and 136.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 136.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 138.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.57
|Support 1
|137.42
|Resistance 2
|139.08
|Support 2
|136.78
|Resistance 3
|139.72
|Support 3
|136.27
Today, NBCC India stock reached a low of ₹136.2 and a high of ₹141.6.
Trading volume for NBCC India as of 12 AM is 962.02% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹138.4, up by -0.18%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India reached a peak of 138.75 and a trough of 136.5 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 138.23 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 137.72 and 136.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.93
|Support 1
|136.68
|Resistance 2
|139.97
|Support 2
|135.47
|Resistance 3
|141.18
|Support 3
|134.43
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|132.67
|10 Days
|130.95
|20 Days
|128.76
|50 Days
|128.61
|100 Days
|112.58
|300 Days
|84.54
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NBCC India share price is at ₹137.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.6 and ₹141.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of NBCC India traded until 11 AM is 330.36% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹137.05, showing a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
NBCC India reached a peak of 139.8 and a low of 138.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 138.83 and 138.02, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.53
|Support 1
|138.23
|Resistance 2
|140.32
|Support 2
|137.72
|Resistance 3
|140.83
|Support 3
|136.93
NBCC India share price is at ₹138.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.6 and ₹141.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.47% to reach ₹139.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. L&T Technology Services, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International are declining, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down, with declines of -0.23% and -0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4611.05
|-13.5
|-0.29
|5884.95
|3670.0
|48762.15
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|69.85
|0.12
|0.17
|73.0
|24.97
|42182.41
|NBCC India
|139.3
|0.65
|0.47
|176.5
|38.1
|25074.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1030.9
|-4.75
|-0.46
|1107.65
|497.1
|23793.17
|IRCON International
|248.35
|-3.05
|-1.21
|280.9
|74.98
|23357.71
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 24.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 4.46% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹139.15, reflecting a 0.36% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NBCC India touched a high of 141.6 & a low of 139.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.03
|Support 1
|138.83
|Resistance 2
|142.42
|Support 2
|138.02
|Resistance 3
|143.23
|Support 3
|136.63
Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 1.05% to reach ₹140.1, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of outcomes. Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International are declining, whereas L&T Technology Services and IRB Infrastructure Developers are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.51% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4635.2
|10.65
|0.23
|5884.95
|3670.0
|49017.54
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|70.3
|0.57
|0.82
|73.0
|24.97
|42454.17
|NBCC India
|140.1
|1.45
|1.05
|176.5
|38.1
|25218.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1029.4
|-6.25
|-0.6
|1107.65
|497.1
|23758.55
|IRCON International
|250.55
|-0.85
|-0.34
|280.9
|74.98
|23564.62
NBCC India share price is at ₹141.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.6 and ₹141.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at ₹139.80. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 242.17% to ₹139.80, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.52%
|3 Months
|-5.94%
|6 Months
|106.01%
|YTD
|70.14%
|1 Year
|242.17%
The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.25
|Support 1
|136.6
|Resistance 2
|143.85
|Support 2
|134.55
|Resistance 3
|145.9
|Support 3
|131.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 24.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 25.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹141.75 & ₹137.1 yesterday to end at ₹139.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!