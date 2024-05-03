Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India closed today at 138.85, up 0.14% from yesterday's 138.65

LIVE UPDATES
36 min read . 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 138.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.85 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 140.2 and closed at 139.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 141.75 and the low was 137.1. The market capitalization stood at 24957.0 crore with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 771,956 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NBCC India reached a low of 136.2 and a high of 141.6 on the current trading day.

NBCC India share price closed the day at 138.85 - a 0.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 141.47 , 144.43 , 147.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 135.77 , 133.03 , 130.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST NBCC India share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 297.28% higher than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded by 3 PM has increased by 297.28% compared to yesterday, with the price at 138.85, up by 0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST NBCC India Live Updates

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days132.67
10 Days130.95
20 Days128.76
50 Days128.61
100 Days112.58
300 Days84.54
03 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST NBCC India share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 880.68% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of NBCC India by 2 PM is 880.68% higher than the previous day, with the price at 138.15, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Monitoring both the volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST NBCC India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 138.57 and 137.42 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 137.42 and selling near hourly resistance at 138.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.67Support 1136.67
Resistance 2139.43Support 2135.43
Resistance 3140.67Support 3134.67
03 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 23.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
03 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST NBCC India share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 519.15% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of NBCC India by 1 PM is 519.15% higher than yesterday, with the price at 136.75, showing a decrease of -1.37%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price shift accompanied by a higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST NBCC India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 138.93 and 136.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 136.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 138.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.57Support 1137.42
Resistance 2139.08Support 2136.78
Resistance 3139.72Support 3136.27
03 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST NBCC India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 962.02% higher than yesterday

Trading volume for NBCC India as of 12 AM is 962.02% higher than yesterday, with the price at 138.4, up by -0.18%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST NBCC India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India reached a peak of 138.75 and a trough of 136.5 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 138.23 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 137.72 and 136.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.93Support 1136.68
Resistance 2139.97Support 2135.47
Resistance 3141.18Support 3134.43
03 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST NBCC India share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 330.36% higher than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded until 11 AM is 330.36% higher than yesterday, with the price at 137.05, showing a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST NBCC India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India reached a peak of 139.8 and a low of 138.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 138.83 and 138.02, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.53Support 1138.23
Resistance 2140.32Support 2137.72
Resistance 3140.83Support 3136.93
03 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.47% to reach 139.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. L&T Technology Services, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International are declining, whereas IRB Infrastructure Developers are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down, with declines of -0.23% and -0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4611.05-13.5-0.295884.953670.048762.15
IRB Infrastructure Developers69.850.120.1773.024.9742182.41
NBCC India139.30.650.47176.538.125074.0
Brigade Enterprises1030.9-4.75-0.461107.65497.123793.17
IRCON International248.35-3.05-1.21280.974.9823357.71
03 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 4.46% higher than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 4.46% higher than yesterday, with the price at 139.15, reflecting a 0.36% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India touched a high of 141.6 & a low of 139.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.03Support 1138.83
Resistance 2142.42Support 2138.02
Resistance 3143.23Support 3136.63
03 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 1.05% to reach 140.1, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of outcomes. Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International are declining, whereas L&T Technology Services and IRB Infrastructure Developers are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.51% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4635.210.650.235884.953670.049017.54
IRB Infrastructure Developers70.30.570.8273.024.9742454.17
NBCC India140.11.451.05176.538.125218.0
Brigade Enterprises1029.4-6.25-0.61107.65497.123758.55
IRCON International250.55-0.85-0.34280.974.9823564.62
03 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at 139.80. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 242.17% to 139.80, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.52%
3 Months-5.94%
6 Months106.01%
YTD70.14%
1 Year242.17%
03 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.25Support 1136.6
Resistance 2143.85Support 2134.55
Resistance 3145.9Support 3131.95
03 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18111 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹139.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 141.75 & 137.1 yesterday to end at 139.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

