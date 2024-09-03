NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹189.9 and closed at ₹186.35. The stock reached a high of ₹192 and a low of ₹185.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹33,759.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹209.75 and a low of ₹49.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,338,660 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|190.9
|Support 1
|184.9
|Resistance 2
|194.45
|Support 2
|182.45
|Resistance 3
|196.9
|Support 3
|178.9
NBCC India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹192 & ₹185.9 yesterday to end at ₹187.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend