Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 186.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.55 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 189.9 and closed at 186.35. The stock reached a high of 192 and a low of 185.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 33,759.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 209.75 and a low of 49.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,338,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1190.9Support 1184.9
Resistance 2194.45Support 2182.45
Resistance 3196.9Support 3178.9
03 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1111
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell1122
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49562 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹186.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 192 & 185.9 yesterday to end at 187.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.