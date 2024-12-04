Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 98.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.13 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 98.66 and closed at 98.34, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 100.17 and a low of 98. The company's market capitalization stands at 26,808.3 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 912,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8261 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹98.34 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.17 & 98 yesterday to end at 99.13. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

