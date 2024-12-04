NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹98.66 and closed at ₹98.34, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹100.17 and a low of ₹98. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹26,808.3 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 912,441 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.17 & ₹98 yesterday to end at ₹99.13. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.