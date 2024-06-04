NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹153.1 and closed at ₹142.3. The stock's high was ₹155.9 and the low was ₹147.2. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹27,108.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹38.1. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 1,773,982 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 30.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1133 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.9 & ₹147.2 yesterday to end at ₹142.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend