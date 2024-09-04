NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹188.6 and closed at ₹187.55, experiencing a high of ₹188.65 and a low of ₹185.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,597 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹209.75 and a low of ₹52.85. BSE trading volume for the day was 616,332 shares, reflecting active investor interest.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹188.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹189.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹189.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹186.05. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by an impressive 233.34%. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.08%
|3 Months
|20.19%
|6 Months
|40.78%
|YTD
|128.9%
|1 Year
|233.34%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.21
|Support 1
|185.62
|Resistance 2
|189.63
|Support 2
|184.45
|Resistance 3
|190.8
|Support 3
|183.03
NBCC India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 616 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹188.65 & ₹185.9 yesterday to end at ₹186.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend