NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 186.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.4 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 188.6 and closed at 187.55, experiencing a high of 188.65 and a low of 185.9. The market capitalization stood at 33,597 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 209.75 and a low of 52.85. BSE trading volume for the day was 616,332 shares, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹188.4, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹186.65

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 188.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 189.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 189.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at 186.05. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have risen by an impressive 233.34%. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.08%
3 Months20.19%
6 Months40.78%
YTD128.9%
1 Year233.34%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.21Support 1185.62
Resistance 2189.63Support 2184.45
Resistance 3190.8Support 3183.03
04 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1111
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell1122
04 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48708 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 616 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹187.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 188.65 & 185.9 yesterday to end at 186.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

