NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.17%
|3 Months
|19.58%
|6 Months
|7.8%
|YTD
|122.93%
|1 Year
|314.6%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.56
|Support 1
|176.37
|Resistance 2
|189.12
|Support 2
|170.74
|Resistance 3
|194.75
|Support 3
|167.18
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 27.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1881 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.45 & ₹174.5 yesterday to end at ₹181.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.