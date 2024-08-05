Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 05 Aug 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 179.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.17%
3 Months19.58%
6 Months7.8%
YTD122.93%
1 Year314.6%
05 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1185.56Support 1176.37
Resistance 2189.12Support 2170.74
Resistance 3194.75Support 3167.18
05 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 27.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
05 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35389 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1881 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹179.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183.45 & 174.5 yesterday to end at 181.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

