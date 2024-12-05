NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹99.49 and closed slightly lower at ₹99.13. The stock reached a high of ₹101.68 and a low of ₹99.23 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹26,808.3 crore, the stock's 52-week range highlights significant volatility, with a high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 448,451 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|101.4
|Support 1
|98.97
|Resistance 2
|102.76
|Support 2
|97.9
|Resistance 3
|103.83
|Support 3
|96.54
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 10.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 448 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.68 & ₹99.23 yesterday to end at ₹100. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.