Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 05 2024 09:25:39
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,668.35 -3.37%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.70 -1.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 997.15 -0.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,229.40 -0.30%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 842.60 0.40%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Shows Positive Movement Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Shows Positive Movement Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 186.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.6 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 171.4 and closed at 169. The high for the day was 190 and the low was 170.85. The market capitalization was 33,579.0 crore. The 52-week high was 176.5 and the 52-week low was 39. The BSE volume for the day was 5,533,035 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:34:18 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹191.6, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹186.55

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 191.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 174.08 and 193.26 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 174.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 193.26 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:15:09 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 187.45. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has surged by 360.37% to 187.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.01%
3 Months36.73%
6 Months113.11%
YTD128.91%
1 Year360.37%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48:19 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1193.26Support 1174.08
Resistance 2201.17Support 2162.81
Resistance 3212.44Support 3154.9
05 Jul 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 29.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
05 Jul 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 150 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42544 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 252.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 144 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01:05 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹169 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 190 & 170.85 yesterday to end at 169. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue