NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Shows Positive Movement Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹171.4 and closed at ₹169. The high for the day was ₹190 and the low was ₹170.85. The market capitalization was ₹33,579.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹39. The BSE volume for the day was 5,533,035 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹191.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹174.08 and ₹193.26 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹174.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 193.26 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹187.45. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has surged by 360.37% to ₹187.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.01%
|3 Months
|36.73%
|6 Months
|113.11%
|YTD
|128.91%
|1 Year
|360.37%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|193.26
|Support 1
|174.08
|Resistance 2
|201.17
|Support 2
|162.81
|Resistance 3
|212.44
|Support 3
|154.9
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 29.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 252.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 144 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹190 & ₹170.85 yesterday to end at ₹169. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend