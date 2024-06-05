NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹151.4 and closed at ₹150.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹151.4, while the low was ₹135.55. The market capitalization of NBCC India stood at ₹24,399.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹176.5, and the low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,445,416 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.63
|Support 1
|130.58
|Resistance 2
|155.67
|Support 2
|125.57
|Resistance 3
|160.68
|Support 3
|115.53
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 22.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1133 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹151.4 & ₹135.55 yesterday to end at ₹150.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.