NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -9.99 %. The stock closed at 150.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.55 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 151.4 and closed at 150.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 151.4, while the low was 135.55. The market capitalization of NBCC India stood at 24,399.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 176.5, and the low was 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,445,416 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.63Support 1130.58
Resistance 2155.67Support 2125.57
Resistance 3160.68Support 3115.53
05 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 22.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
05 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18062 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1133 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹150.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 151.4 & 135.55 yesterday to end at 150.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

