NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 186.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 183.75 and closed at 186.65, reaching a high of 188.65 and a low of 183. The company's market capitalization stood at 33,264 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 209.75 and a low of 52.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 774,438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1111
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell1122
05 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48605 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹186.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 188.65 & 183 yesterday to end at 184.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

