NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹183.75 and closed at ₹186.65, reaching a high of ₹188.65 and a low of ₹183. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹33,264 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹209.75 and a low of ₹52.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 774,438 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹188.65 & ₹183 yesterday to end at ₹184.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend